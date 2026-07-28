TNA iMPACT On AMC Viewership And Rating Report For 7/23/2026

According to Programming Insider, last Thursday night’s episode of TNA iMPACT on AMC drew an average of 310,000 viewers and a 0.05 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. It’s important to note that these figures do not include viewership from AMC+ or TNA+.

This episode’s viewership was up 8.39% from the previous week’s average of 286,000 viewers and represented a 66.67% increase from the previous week’s rating of 0.03 in the same demographic.

Last Thursday’s show achieved the highest rating in the key 18-49 demographic since the June 18th episode, which also posted a 0.05 rating. Additionally, the total audience for this episode is the largest for TNA iMPACT during its entire run on AMC, surpassing last week’s numbers for the top spot. This viewership is the best recorded since the May 17th, 2018 episode, which drew 329,000 viewers when the show was still airing on Pop TV.

TNA iMPACT lacks sufficient historical data for comparisons over the past two years, as ratings from 2024 and 2025 are unavailable. So far in 2026, TNA iMPACT has averaged a 0.037 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, with an average viewership of 222,000.

This episode was headlined by TNA World Champion “The Wanted Man” Nic Nemeth defending his title against KC Navarro.