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Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AMC

By
James Hetfield
-
TNA iMPACT on AMC
TNA iMPACT on AMC

TNA Wrestling has announced the updated lineup for its upcoming weekly television program, set to take place next week at the Broadview Center in Albany, New York. The show will be broadcast on AMC and TNA+.

TNA Knockouts World Champion Xia Brookside will defend her title against WWE NXT’s Wendy Choo, while TNA World Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy will compete against “The Hollywood Hunk” Ryan Nemeth in a singles match.

Additionally, Mara Sadè will face The Elegance Brand’s TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champion, Heather By Elegance, in a quarterfinal match of the TNA Knockouts TV Championship Tournament.

Be sure to join us every Thursday night for comprehensive coverage of TNA iMPACT results.

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