TNA Wrestling Announces New :30 Second Takedown Partnership

TNA Wrestling has announced a new partnership with :30 Second Takedown, which will feature an amateur wrestling tournament streaming on TNA+ later this fall. The tournament will showcase 32 amateur wrestlers competing in random matchups.

The amateur wrestling showcase is set to air on TNA+ immediately after Bound for Glory 2026, on Sunday, October 11th, at 7 PM ET. In accordance with the tournament rules, the 32 competitors will face off in elimination rounds until only one wrestler remains.

The event will be created, executive-produced, and hosted by Rich Christensen. The competition format involves shuffling a deck of cards, then drawing two cards to reveal the names of two participants. These athletes will step onto the mat, where they will have 30 seconds to take down their opponent and establish control. The winner will advance in the tournament, while the loser is eliminated.

Confirmed participants for the tournament include Justin Grant from McDoubles Wrestling, Brandon Murray from Cyclone Regional Training Center, and Jake Marlin from Team Marlin Wrestling Club, among others. :30 Second Takedown will be filmed in Iowa, with TNA Wrestling executive producer George Veras overseeing the event’s production.