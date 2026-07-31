Friday, July 31, 2026
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Current Lineup For TNA Lockdown 2026

By
James Hetfield
-
TNA Lockdown 2026
TNA Lockdown 2026

TNA Wrestling has announced the lineup for the 2026 Lockdown pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for next month.

The TNA X-Division Champion, “Prime” Cedric Alexander, will defend his title against “The Youngest In Charge” Leon Slater in a Steel Cage Match. The TNA World Tag Team Champions, The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy), will also defend their titles against The Nemeths (TNA World Champion “The Wanted Man” Nic Nemeth and “The Hollywood Hunk” Ryan Nemeth), again in a Steel Cage Match.

Additionally, TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions DemonXBunny (Rosemary and Ally) will defend their titles against The Elegance Brand (M By Elegance and Heather By Elegance), also in a Steel Cage Match. AJ Francis will face “The Drifter” Elijah in another Steel Cage Match.

TNA Lockdown 2026 is set to take place on Sunday, August 23rd, at the Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois, and it will air live on PPV.

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