Backstage Update On Road Dogg’s TNA Status

After returning to WWE in January 2022, Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James served as the co-lead writer for SmackDown and contributed to the brand’s creative direction. He left the company in March 2026 but remains under a Legends contract.

Despite being a WWE Hall of Famer, Road Dogg also has a history with TNA dating back to the promotion’s early years when he competed as B.G. James. In June, multiple reports indicated that James was expected to join TNA’s creative team. He was even present backstage at Slammiversary, although he did not make a TV appearance.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, negotiations between James and TNA have stalled, and the two parties are not believed to be close to reaching an agreement. At the time, TNA’s creative team included Hunter Johnston, better known to wrestling fans as Delirious, along with Eric Tompkins, TNA’s Executive Creative Director and Vice President of TV Production. The department underwent restructuring following Tommy Dreamer’s departure in June 2026.