Saturday, August 1, 2026
Facebook Instagram X Youtube

Backstage Update On Road Dogg’s TNA Status

By
James Hetfield
-
"Road Dogg" Brian James
"Road Dogg" Brian James

After returning to WWE in January 2022, Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James served as the co-lead writer for SmackDown and contributed to the brand’s creative direction. He left the company in March 2026 but remains under a Legends contract.

Despite being a WWE Hall of Famer, Road Dogg also has a history with TNA dating back to the promotion’s early years when he competed as B.G. James. In June, multiple reports indicated that James was expected to join TNA’s creative team. He was even present backstage at Slammiversary, although he did not make a TV appearance.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, negotiations between James and TNA have stalled, and the two parties are not believed to be close to reaching an agreement. At the time, TNA’s creative team included Hunter Johnston, better known to wrestling fans as Delirious, along with Eric Tompkins, TNA’s Executive Creative Director and Vice President of TV Production. The department underwent restructuring following Tommy Dreamer’s departure in June 2026.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

PWMania
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram X Youtube
© 2025 PWMania.com. All Rights Reserved