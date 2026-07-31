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NJPW G1 Climax 36 Night 9 Results – July 31, 2026

By
Ethan Black
-
NJPW G1 Climax 36
NJPW G1 Climax 36

NJPW G1 Climax 36 Night 9 Results – July 31, 2026

Location: Kagawa Japan
Venue: Takamatsu City Gymnasium
Attendence: 1,271

Tag Team Match
House Of Torture (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Sanada) defeated Strong Openweight Champion Boltin Oleg & Masatora Yasuda via Figure 4 on Yasuda (4:37)

Tag Team Match
Television Champion Konosuke Takeshita & Toru Yano defeated Goto Revolutionary Army (Tatsuya Matsumoto & Hirooki Goto) via School Boy on Matsumoto (3:40)

Tag Team Match
United Empire (NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Champion & IWGP Tag Team Champion Great O Khan, Jakob Austin Young & Jake Lee) defeated Unbound Company (Shingo Takagi, Yuto Ice & Gedo) via Bites The Dust on Gedo (8:39)

Tag Team Match
TMDK (Hartley Jackson & Ryohei Oiwa) defeated Unbound Company (IWGP Heavyweight Champion Yota Tsuji & Daiki Nagai) via Death Valley Bomb on Nagai (5:38)

Block B Match Of The 2026 G1 Climax
Oskar (8) defeated Drilla Moloney (8) via Alptraum (10:40)

Block B Match Of The 2026 G1 Climax
Ren Narita (6) defeated Zack Sabre Jr (2) via School Boy (2:45)

Non Title Block B Match Of The 2026 G1 Climax
Callum Newman (8) defeated Global Champion Gabe Kidd (8) via Inside Cradle (12:18)

Non Title Block B Match Of The 2026 G1 Climax
Yuya Uemura (6) defeated NEVER Openweight Champion Aaron Wolf (4) via Lion’s Shiner (19:20)

Cancel Match

Block B Match Of The 2026 G1 Climax
NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Champion & IWGP Tag Team Champion Henare (8) defeated Shota Umino (0) via Forfeit

Block B Standings After Night 9

1st Place- Global Champion Gabe Kidd, Drilla Moloney, Callum Newman & Oskar (8 Points) (4-2) & NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Champion & IWGP Tag Team Champion Henare (8 Points) (4-1)

2nd Place- Yuya Uemura & Ren Narita (6 Points) (3-2)

3rd Place- NEVER Openweight Champion Aaron Wolf (4 Points) (2-3)

4th Place- Zack Sabre Jr (2 Points) (1-4) (On the bubble)

Last Place- Shota Umino (0 Points) (0-9) (He had to forfeit his last 8 matches)

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