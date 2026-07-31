NJPW Announces 2026 Super Jr. Tag League Schedule

New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) has announced the complete details for the 2026 Super Jr. Tag League, which will kick off on Saturday, October 24th, at the Kumagaya City Gymnasium in Saitama, Japan.

The tournament will take place during the Road to Power Struggle tour in October, with the finals scheduled for NJPW Power Struggle on Tuesday, November 3rd, at the Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall in Hiroshima, Japan.

Here is the full list of dates for this year’s NJPW Super Jr. Tag League tournament:

* October 24th (Sat) Saitama, Kumagaya City Gymnasium

* October 25th (Sun) Tokyo, Korakuen Hall

* October 26th (Mon) Tokyo, Korakuen Hall

* October 27th (Tue) Ibaraki, Koga City ES Central Sports Park Hanamomo Gymnasium

* October 30th (Fri) Gifu, Gifu Memorial Center Fureai Dome (2nd Gymnasium)

* October 31st (Sat) Kyoto, Nishiyama Park Gymnasium (Nagaokakyo City)

* November 1st (Sun) Okayama, Akaiwa City Sanyo Fureai Park General Gymnasium

* Power Struggle 2026 (Finals), November 3rd (Tue, National Holiday), Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall, Hiroshima