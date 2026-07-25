Saturday, July 25, 2026
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NJPW G1 Climax 36 Night 6 Results – July 25, 2026

By
Ethan Black
-
NJPW G1 Climax 36
NJPW G1 Climax 36

NJPW G1 Climax 36 Night 6 Results – July 25, 2026

Location: Tokyo Japan
Venue: Ebara Wave Arena
Attendence: 2,027

Tag Team Match
Satoshi Kojima & Yuya Uemura defeated Taisei Nakahara & Toru Yano via Wristlock Submission on Nakahara (5:56)

Tag Team Match
Unbound Company (Oskar & Gedo) defeated NEVER Openweight Champion Aaron Wolf & Tatsuya Matsumoto via Alptraum on Matsumoto (3:46)

Tag Team Match
House Of Torture (Ren Narita & Dick Togo) defeated United Empire (NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Champion & IWGP Tag Team Champion Henare & Jakob Austin Young) via Modified Knee Bar on Young (5:34)

Tag Team Match
Unbound Company (Drilla Moloney & Daiki Nagai) defeated United Empire (Callum Newman & Zane Jay) via Jumping Thrust Kick on Zane Jay (6:55)

Block A Match Of The 2026 G1 Climax
NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Champion & IWGP Tag Team Champion Great O Khan (4) defeated Hirooki Goto (4) via The Eliminator (10:42)

Block A Match Of The 2026 G1 Climax
Sanada (4) defeated Jake Lee (4) via Count Out (13:30)

Champion vs. Champion Block A Match Of The 2026 G1 Climax
Television Champion Konosuke Takeshita (6) defeated Strong Openweight Champion Boltin Oleg (4) via Raging Fire (14:20) (Recommend)

Block A Match Of The 2026 G1 Climax
Yuto Ice (4) defeated Ryohei Oiwa (4) via Cruella (15:18)

Non Title Block A Match Of The 2026 G1 Climax
IWGP Heavyweight Champion Yota Tsuji (4) defeated Shingo Takagi (2) via Gene Blaster (24:12) (Recommend)

Block A Standings After Night 5

1st Place- Television Champion Konosuke Takeshita (6 Points) (3-1)

2nd Place- NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Champion & IWGP Tag Team Champion Great O Khan, Strong Openweight Champion Boltin Oleg, IWGP Heavyweight Champion Yota Tsuji, Ryohei Oiwa, Hirooki Goto, Yuto Ice, Jake Lee and Sanada (4 Points) (2-2)

Last Place- Shingo Takagi (2 Points) (1-3)

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