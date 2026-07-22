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NJPW G1 Climax 36 Night 5 Results – July 22, 2026

By
Ethan Black
-
NJPW G1 Climax 36
NJPW G1 Climax 36

NJPW G1 Climax 36 Night 5 Results – July 22, 2026

Location: Niigata Japan
Venue: Aore Nagaoka
Attendence: 1,555

Tag Team Match
United Empire (NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Champion & IWGP Tag Team Champion Great O Khan & Jakob Austin Young) defeated Goto Revolutionary Army (Tatsuya Matsumoto & Hirooki Goto) via Bites The Dust on Matsumoto (6:30)

Tag Team Match
House Of Torture (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Sanada) defeated United Empire (Jake Lee & Zane Jay) via Skull End on Zane Jay (6:53)

Tag Team Match
Television Champion Konosuke Takeshita & Toru Yano defeated Strong Openweight Champion Boltin Oleg & Masatora Yasuda via School Boy on Yasuda (5:26)

Tag Team Match
TMDK (Hartley Jackson & Ryohei Oiwa) defeated Unbound Company (Yuto Ice & Gedo) via Senton on Gedo (6:30)

Tag Team Match
Unbound Company (Taiji Ishimori & Shingo Takagi) defeated Unbound Company (IWGP Heavyweight Champion Yota Tsuji & Daiki Nagai) via Bone Lock on Nagai (8:17)

Champion vs. Champion Block B Match Of The 2026 G1 Climax
Global Champion Gabe Kidd (6) defeated NEVER Openweight Champion Aaron Wolf (4) via Drill A Hole Piledriver (9:51)

Block B Match Of The 2026 G1 Climax
NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Champion & IWGP Tag Team Champion Henare (6) defeated Oskar (4) via Henare Bomb (11:46)

Block B Match Of The 2026 G1 Climax
Drilla Moloney (6) defeated Yuya Uemura (4) via Drilla Killa (17:48) (Recommend)

Block B Match Of The 2026 G1 Climax
Callum Newman (6) defeated Zack Sabre Jr (2) via School Boy (20:11) (Recommend)

Cancel Match

Block B Match Of The 2026 G1 Climax
Ren Narita (4) defeated Shota Umino (0) via Forfeit

Block B Standings After Night 5

1st Place- NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Champion & IWGP Tag Team Champion Henare, Global Champion Gabe Kidd, Drilla Moloney & Callum Newman (6 Points) (3-1)

2nd Place- NEVER Openweight Champion Aaron Wolf & Ren Narita (4 Points) (2-1) & Yuya Uemura & Oskar (4 Points) (2-2)

3rd Place- Zack Sabre Jr (2 Points) (1-2)

Last Place- Shota Umino (0 Points) (0-9) (He had to forfeit his last 8 matches)

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