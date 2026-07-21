Bushiroad President Explains Why The Company Sold NJPW

In May 2026, it was reported that Bushiroad announced the transfer of all shares of New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) to TV Asahi and CyberAgent. The sale process was completed one month later on June 30th.

Bushiroad President Takaaki Kidani discussed various topics with Playboy Weekly, including the reasons behind the company’s decision to sell NJPW.

Kidani said, “To tell you the truth, I couldn’t sleep until morning that day. I’ve been so passionate about professional wrestling; why do I have to be told that way? Not only Tsuji’s statement itself, but also the reaction of some fans who agree with it made me think deeply. Of course, it was at the stage when I was looking for the time to let go. Bushiroad is a company that started with a card game with 4 people per room of 30 tsubo. My life itself. Just as I have the pride of risking my life in the field, I also have absolute pride in my ancestral work. If they show such rejection and determination, they shouldn’t continue to hold on any longer. It is true that it has become the last break that we should respect the pride of both sides and leave it to the next stage of Tele Morning and Cyber.”