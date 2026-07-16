Shota Umino Withdrawn From NJPW G1 Climax After Concussion

As reported by PWMania.com, NJPW’s G1 Climax 36 began at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, on Saturday. The event showcased nine first-round matches across Blocks A and B. In Block B, Shota Umino faced Zack Sabre Jr. but unfortunately lost by pinfall.

NJPW has announced that Umino not only lost the match but also suffered a concussion. After a thorough evaluation by the medical team, it was decided that the former Global Heavyweight Champion would be withdrawn from the remainder of the tournament.

Consequently, his remaining matches in the tournament will be declared forfeits, awarding his opponents two points each. Block B includes Callum Newman, HENARE, OSKAR, Ren Narita, Aaron Wolf, and Yuya Uemura.

The company also confirmed that updates regarding the changes to the upcoming cards would be announced in due course.

Here is NJPW’s full announcement:

“Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling. On July 11, during his match with Zack Sabre Jr. in Chicago, Shota Umino displayed symptoms of a concussion. After careful consultation, the decision has been made by medical staff to remove Umino from the remainder of G1 Climax 36.

Each of Umino’s remaining tournament matches will be deemed forfeits, with his scheduled opponents receiving two points by default. Further changes will be made to forthcoming cards as a result of Umino’s withdrawal. Announcements will be made when cards have been determined. We apologize to fans who were looking forward to seeing Umino wrestle and appreciate your understanding. New Japan Pro-Wrestling joins fans in wishing Umino a speedy, full recovery.”

The second night of NJPW’s G1 Climax 36 will occur in Sapporo, Japan, on Saturday, July 18th.