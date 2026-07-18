NJPW G1 Climax 36 Night 2 Results – July 18, 2026

Location: Hokkaido Japan

Venue: Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center

Attendence: 2,555

Note: It was announced on Wednesday that Shota Umino withdrew from the G1 due to a concussion so everyone expect ZSJ gets 2 points

Tag Team Match

NEVER Openweight Champion Aaron Wolf & Tatsuya Matsumoto defeated Taisei Nakahara & Toru Yano via Boston Crab on Nakahara (5:14)

Tag Team Match

House Of Torture (Ren Narita & Sho) defeated United Empire (Callum Newman & Zane Jay) via Magic Killer on Nakahara (6:34)

Tag Team Match

TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr & Hartley Jackson) defeated Masatora Yasuda & Yuya Uemura via Death Valley Bomb on Yasuda (7:56)

Non Title Block B Match Of The 2026 G1 Climax

Drilla Moloney (4) defeated Global Champion Gabe Kidd (2) via Drilla Killa (15:46)

Block A Match Of The 2026 G1 Climax

NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Champion & IWGP Tag Team Champion Great O Khan (2) defeated Sanada (0) via Count Out (11:10)

Non Title Block A Match Of The 2026 G1 Climax

Television Champion Konosuke Takeshita (2) defeated Jake Lee (2) via Raging Fire (8:51)

Non Title Block A Match Of The 2026 G1 Climax

Strong Openweight Champion Boltin Oleg (2) defeated Yuto Ice (2) via Powerbomb (15:01)

Block A Match Of The 2026 G1 Climax

Shingo Takagi (2) defeated Ryohei Oiwa (2) via Burning Dragon (16:37) (Recommend)

Non Title Block A Match Of The 2026 G1 Climax

Hirooki Goto (4) defeated IWGP Heavyweight Champion Yota Tsuji (2) via Goto Revolution (22:35) (Recommend)

Standings After Night 2

Block A

1st Place- Hirooki Goto (4 Points) (2-0)

2nd Place- IWGP Heavyweight Champion Yota Tsuji, NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Champion & IWGP Tag Team Champion Great O Khan, Strong Openweight Champion Boltin Oleg, Television Champion Konosuke Takeshita, Shingo Takagi, Ryohei Oiwa, Yuto Ice & Jake Lee (2 Points) (1-1)

Last Place- Sanada (0 Points) (0-2)

Block B

1st Place- NEVER Openweight Champion Aaron Wolf, Callum Newman, Drilla Moloney & Oskar (4 Points) (2-0)

2nd Place- NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Champion & IWGP Tag Team Champion Henare, Global Champion Gabe Kidd, Zack Sabre Jr, Yuya Uemura & Ren Narita (2 Points) (1-1)

Last Place- Shota Umino (0 Points) (0-9) (Had to forfeit his last 8 matches)