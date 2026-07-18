Sunday, July 19, 2026
Facebook Instagram X Youtube

Stardom 5 Star Grand Prix Night 1 Results – July 18, 2026

By
Ethan Black
-

Stardom 5 Star Grand Prix Night 1 Results – July 18, 2026

Goddess Of Stardom Champion AZM defeated Fuwa Chan via Numero Uno (6:11) (Pre Show)

8 Woman Tag Team Match
Utami Hayashishita, Starlight Kid, Kiyoka Kotatsu & Maki Itoh defeated Empress Nexus Venus (Waka Tsukiyama & Rian), Ema Maishima & Matoi Hamabe via Lariat on Mashima (7:28) (Pre Show)

8 Woman Tag Team Match
HATE (Saya Kamitani, Natsuko Tora, Konami & Rina) defeated World Of Stardom Champion Suzu Suzuki, Wonder Of Stardom Champion Hanan, Saori Anou & Maika via Pink Devil on Hanan (7:28)

Red Stars Block A Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix
New Blood Tag Team Champion Sayaka Kurara (2) defeated Akira Kurogane (0) via Tokimeki Spear (6:00)

Non Title Blue Stars Block B Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix
Momo Watanabe (2) defeated High Speed Champion Yuna Mizumori (0) via Hitodenashi Driver (9:41)

Blue Stars Block B Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix
Koguma (2) defeated Kikyo Furusawa (0) via German Suplex (7:34)

Blue Stars Block A Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix
Ruaka (2) defeated Goddess Of Stardom Champion Miyu Amasaki (0) via Dharma Style German Suplex (4:06)

Red Stars Block B Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix
Saya Iida (2) defeated Azusa Inaba (0) via Lariat (7:56)

Red Stars Block B Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix
Mei Seira (2) defeated Rina Yamashita (0) via Reverse Nagareboshi (8:41)

Red Stars Block A Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix
Itsuki Aoki (2) defeated Tomoka Inaba (0) via Rasahasami (9:52)

Blue Stars Block A Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix
New Blood Tag Team Champion Aya Sakura (2) defeated Hanako (0) via Blooming Dream (13:36)

Artist Of Stardom Titles Match
Triangle Of Madness (Julia Hart, Skye Blue & Thekla) defeated God’s Eye (Ami Sourei, Lady C & Hina) (c) via Curb Stomp on Sourei (13:55) (NEW CHAMPIONS!!!!)

IWGP Women’s Title Match
Syuri (c) defeated Natsupoi via Shusekai (20:52) (STILL CHAMPION!!!!)

Standings After Night 1

Red Stars Block A

1st Place- New Blood Tag Team Champion Sayaka Kurara & Itsuki Aoki (2 Points) (1-0)

Last Place- Goddess Of Stardom Champion AZM, Natsuko Tora, Maika & Rina (0 Points) (0-0) & Akira Kurogane & Tomoka Inaba (0 Points) (0-1)

Red Stars Block B

1st Place- Saya Iida & Mei Seira (2 Points) (1-0)

Last Place- Utami Hayashishita, Maki Itoh, Lady C & Konami (0 Points) (0-0) & Rina Yamashita & Azusa Inaba (0 Points) (0-1)

Blue Stars Block A

1st Place- New Blood Tag Team Champion Aya Sakura & Ruaka (2 Points) (1-0) & Artist Of Stardom Champion Julia Hart, World Of Stardom Champion Suzu Suzuki, Rian & Hina (0 Points) (0-0) & Goddess Of Stardom Champion Miyu Amasaki & Hanako (0 Points) (0-1)

Blue Stars Block B

1st Place- Momo Watanabe & Koguma (2 Points) (1-0)

Last Place- Wonder Of Stardom Champion Hanan, Saya Kamitani, Starlight Kid & Ami Sourei (0 Points) (0-1) & High Speed Champion Yuna Mizumori & Kikyo Furusawa (0 Points) (0-1)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

PWMania
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram X Youtube
© 2025 PWMania.com. All Rights Reserved