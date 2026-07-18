Stardom 5 Star Grand Prix Night 1 Results – July 18, 2026

Goddess Of Stardom Champion AZM defeated Fuwa Chan via Numero Uno (6:11) (Pre Show)

8 Woman Tag Team Match

Utami Hayashishita, Starlight Kid, Kiyoka Kotatsu & Maki Itoh defeated Empress Nexus Venus (Waka Tsukiyama & Rian), Ema Maishima & Matoi Hamabe via Lariat on Mashima (7:28) (Pre Show)

8 Woman Tag Team Match

HATE (Saya Kamitani, Natsuko Tora, Konami & Rina) defeated World Of Stardom Champion Suzu Suzuki, Wonder Of Stardom Champion Hanan, Saori Anou & Maika via Pink Devil on Hanan (7:28)

Red Stars Block A Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix

New Blood Tag Team Champion Sayaka Kurara (2) defeated Akira Kurogane (0) via Tokimeki Spear (6:00)

Non Title Blue Stars Block B Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix

Momo Watanabe (2) defeated High Speed Champion Yuna Mizumori (0) via Hitodenashi Driver (9:41)

Blue Stars Block B Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix

Koguma (2) defeated Kikyo Furusawa (0) via German Suplex (7:34)

Blue Stars Block A Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix

Ruaka (2) defeated Goddess Of Stardom Champion Miyu Amasaki (0) via Dharma Style German Suplex (4:06)

Red Stars Block B Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix

Saya Iida (2) defeated Azusa Inaba (0) via Lariat (7:56)

Red Stars Block B Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix

Mei Seira (2) defeated Rina Yamashita (0) via Reverse Nagareboshi (8:41)

Red Stars Block A Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix

Itsuki Aoki (2) defeated Tomoka Inaba (0) via Rasahasami (9:52)

Blue Stars Block A Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix

New Blood Tag Team Champion Aya Sakura (2) defeated Hanako (0) via Blooming Dream (13:36)

Artist Of Stardom Titles Match

Triangle Of Madness (Julia Hart, Skye Blue & Thekla) defeated God’s Eye (Ami Sourei, Lady C & Hina) (c) via Curb Stomp on Sourei (13:55) (NEW CHAMPIONS!!!!)

IWGP Women’s Title Match

Syuri (c) defeated Natsupoi via Shusekai (20:52) (STILL CHAMPION!!!!)

Standings After Night 1

Red Stars Block A

1st Place- New Blood Tag Team Champion Sayaka Kurara & Itsuki Aoki (2 Points) (1-0)

Last Place- Goddess Of Stardom Champion AZM, Natsuko Tora, Maika & Rina (0 Points) (0-0) & Akira Kurogane & Tomoka Inaba (0 Points) (0-1)

Red Stars Block B

1st Place- Saya Iida & Mei Seira (2 Points) (1-0)

Last Place- Utami Hayashishita, Maki Itoh, Lady C & Konami (0 Points) (0-0) & Rina Yamashita & Azusa Inaba (0 Points) (0-1)

Blue Stars Block A

1st Place- New Blood Tag Team Champion Aya Sakura & Ruaka (2 Points) (1-0) & Artist Of Stardom Champion Julia Hart, World Of Stardom Champion Suzu Suzuki, Rian & Hina (0 Points) (0-0) & Goddess Of Stardom Champion Miyu Amasaki & Hanako (0 Points) (0-1)

Blue Stars Block B

1st Place- Momo Watanabe & Koguma (2 Points) (1-0)

Last Place- Wonder Of Stardom Champion Hanan, Saya Kamitani, Starlight Kid & Ami Sourei (0 Points) (0-1) & High Speed Champion Yuna Mizumori & Kikyo Furusawa (0 Points) (0-1)