Zilla Fatu Gets Surprise Assist From His Mother During Match

Zilla Fatu received some unexpected help during an independent wrestling event over the weekend, as his mother stepped into the action to help him secure the victory.

The third-generation star shared footage on social media from a show in San Antonio, Texas, showing L.T. Fatu getting physically involved in his match. In a memorable moment, she delivered the Samoan Spike—the signature finishing move made famous by Zilla’s late father, WWE star Umaga—before Zilla followed up with a top-rope splash to seal the win.

“Mama Zilla with the save in San Antonio,” Fatu wrote. “It’s a Fatu thang.”

The appearance carried extra significance given the family’s wrestling legacy. Zilla is the son of the late Eddie Fatu (Umaga), who popularized the Samoan Spike during his WWE career.

After training under WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, Zilla made his professional wrestling debut in 2023 and has steadily built momentum on the independent scene. His accomplishments include a reign as House of Glory Crown Jewel Champion, while his performances have made him one of wrestling’s most highly regarded young prospects.

Recent reports have also indicated that Fatu is expected to sign with WWE, further fueling speculation that another member of the legendary Anoa’i family could soon be headed to the company’s roster.