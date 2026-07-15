Billy Gunn Opens Up About Working Behind The Scenes In Maple Leaf Pro

Pro wrestling legend and AEW talent Billy Gunn discussed various topics with Denise Salcedo, including his experience working for Scott D’Amore at Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling (MLP).

Gunn said, “So, it is so good. It is so much fun, and I’m lucky that Tony and AEW let me go do other things on the side, and this is one of the things that they let me do. So, I have many roles there, which is — you know, Scott has total faith in me. And I love Scott to death, and he’s done something here that is very Tony Khan-ish, you know what I mean? It’s very risky but it’s paying off, because the shows are really good. The talent is really good. There’s a good camaraderie, and they’re all fighting for the same thing. Just like AEW, they are the same way. They’re all fighting to make a very good product, and they have one. Scott’s done an amazing [job]. Scott and the people that are that he surrounds himself with are doing an awesome job of producing it, writing it, letting the talent do their thing and kind of just guiding them through this, and it’s so much fun. It really is, it’s a blast and I’m super happy for him.

On his roles in MLP:

“So, I coach, produce, put stuff together. I wrestle there. I cut promos and make people laugh there. I really just — I clean up after people, I do catering. I do like — [laughs]. But you know, when you’re in something like that, you don’t mind doing it. And I’m beneath doing none of that. If he were to say, “Hey, will you help them tear down the ring?” I would do that. ‘Would you help sweep up the floors?’ I would do that, because it’s that kind of atmosphere. You just go, ‘Hey, if you need me to sit here in this chair and watch people, and tell them what they’re doing after their matches, I’ll gladly do that. I’ll do literally –‘ It’s the same thing at AEW, I do whatever is needed of me. Because that’s where I’m at. I don’t have to be that guy anymore, I’ve been there. To have no ambitions to be — you know, just plug me into where I fit, where I can turn the light on. Just plug me in and I’ll do it, because I can literally do anything. Which I think has helped keep me around a long time too, is because I don’t have a problem doing anything, and I can do anything.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)