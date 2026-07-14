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Marigold Burning Desire Night 3 Results – July 14, 2026

By
Ethan Black
-
Marigold Burning Desire
Marigold Burning Desire

Marigold Burning Desire Night 3 Results – July 14, 2026

Triple Threat Match
Komomo Minami defeated Syoko Koshino & The Lady AI (8:21)

Tag Team Match
3D Trios Champion Erina Yamanaka & Aleah James defeated Nao Ishikawa & Hummingbird via Modified DDT on Hummingbird (12:27)

Tag Team Match
Darkness Revolution (Nagisa Nozaki & Misa Matsui) defeated 3D Trios Champions Natsumi Showzuki & Mai Sakurai via DQ (9:51)

Independent World Junior Heavyweight Title Match
Megaton (c) defeated Isami Kodaka via Pinfall (8:55) (STILL CHAMPION!!!!)

Non Title Match
Marigold World Champion Miku Aono defeated Yuuka Yamazaki via Lariat (12:36)

Twinstar Titles Match
Twin Towers (Kouki Amarei & Chika Goto) (c) defeated Darkness Revolution (Rea Seto & Chiaki) via Amethyst Butterfly on Seto (16:54) (STILL CHAMPIONS!!!)

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