Marigold Burning Desire Night 3 Results – July 14, 2026
Triple Threat Match
Komomo Minami defeated Syoko Koshino & The Lady AI (8:21)
Tag Team Match
3D Trios Champion Erina Yamanaka & Aleah James defeated Nao Ishikawa & Hummingbird via Modified DDT on Hummingbird (12:27)
Tag Team Match
Darkness Revolution (Nagisa Nozaki & Misa Matsui) defeated 3D Trios Champions Natsumi Showzuki & Mai Sakurai via DQ (9:51)
Independent World Junior Heavyweight Title Match
Megaton (c) defeated Isami Kodaka via Pinfall (8:55) (STILL CHAMPION!!!!)
Non Title Match
Marigold World Champion Miku Aono defeated Yuuka Yamazaki via Lariat (12:36)
Twinstar Titles Match
Twin Towers (Kouki Amarei & Chika Goto) (c) defeated Darkness Revolution (Rea Seto & Chiaki) via Amethyst Butterfly on Seto (16:54) (STILL CHAMPIONS!!!)