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GCW Melee In Manchester Results – July 12, 2026

By
Ethan Black
-
GCW Melee In Manchester
GCW Melee In Manchester

GCW Melee In Manchester Results – July 12, 2026

12 Man Tag Team Lucha Rules Match
Team GCW (Jimmy Lloyd, Juni Underwood, Ryan O’Neill, Jeffrey John, Sal Mistretta & Don Freeze) defeated Team New England (Dustin Waller, Kylon King, Love Doug, TJ Crawford, 23 Hazard & Seabass Finn)

Tag Team Match
VNDL48 (Ultraviolent Champion Otis Cogar & Christian Napier) defeated Armani Kayos & Mani Ariez

Megan Bayne defeated Marcus Mathers

GCW Tag Team Titles Match
Bustah & The Brain (Jordan Oliver & Alec Price) (c) defeated Star Struck (Anthony Greene & Channing Thomas) (STILL CHAMPIONS!!!!)

CPA defeated Mullet Man

Leedz Lewis defeated Joey Janela

6 Person Tag Team Match
Charles Mason, Parrow & Slade defeated Anakin Murphy, Gabby Forza & Vipress

Bear Bronson defeated Richard Holliday

GCW World Title Match
Atticus Cogar (c) defeated Donovan Dijak (STILL CHAMPION!!!!)

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