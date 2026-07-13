GCW Melee In Manchester Results – July 12, 2026
12 Man Tag Team Lucha Rules Match
Team GCW (Jimmy Lloyd, Juni Underwood, Ryan O’Neill, Jeffrey John, Sal Mistretta & Don Freeze) defeated Team New England (Dustin Waller, Kylon King, Love Doug, TJ Crawford, 23 Hazard & Seabass Finn)
Tag Team Match
VNDL48 (Ultraviolent Champion Otis Cogar & Christian Napier) defeated Armani Kayos & Mani Ariez
Megan Bayne defeated Marcus Mathers
GCW Tag Team Titles Match
Bustah & The Brain (Jordan Oliver & Alec Price) (c) defeated Star Struck (Anthony Greene & Channing Thomas) (STILL CHAMPIONS!!!!)
CPA defeated Mullet Man
Leedz Lewis defeated Joey Janela
6 Person Tag Team Match
Charles Mason, Parrow & Slade defeated Anakin Murphy, Gabby Forza & Vipress
Bear Bronson defeated Richard Holliday
GCW World Title Match
Atticus Cogar (c) defeated Donovan Dijak (STILL CHAMPION!!!!)