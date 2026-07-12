Sunday, July 12, 2026
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Spoilers: ROH TV Taping Results From 7/11/2026

By
James Hetfield
-
Ring of Honor
Ring of Honor

All Elite Wrestling recently held a new round of ROH TV tapings on Saturday at the Berglund Center in Roanoke, Virginia, both before and after the live episode of Collision that evening. These matches will be featured in an upcoming episode of ROH TV on HonorClub.

Below are the complete spoilers for the future episode of ROH TV on HonorClub, courtesy of PWInsider.com:

Before Collision:

– Griff Garrison def. Aaron Solo.

– Adam Priest def. Kiran Grey.

After Collision:

– Nick Wayne defeated Alan Angels.

– Maya World defeated Janai Kai.

– Isla Dawn defeated Erica Leigh.

– HOOK, Anthony Bowens and Action Andretti def. Landon Hale, Steve Allen and Robert Allen via submission.

– Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty def. Spanish Announce project.

– The Outrunners, Dalton Castle and Orange Cassidy def. Premier Athletes and The Swirl. After the match, Cassidy pulled 11 year old Calvin into the ring and the crowd sang Happy Birthday to him.

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