Tiger Mask Set For Final U.S. Match Before Retirement

PRODUCE Wrestling has announced that pro wrestling legend Tiger Mask will join forces with “Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington to face off against Black Tiger IV and Black Tiger IX at their Volume 3 event on Monday, August 3rd.

This match marks Tiger Mask’s first appearance in the United States since April 15, 2026, and his 11th match since 2021. It will also be his final match in the U.S. before he officially retires from wrestling. The event will be co-produced by Rocky Romero and will air on MyAEW.

Earlier this year, at a Road to Sakura Genesis show in April, Tiger Mask announced his retirement, set for July 7th.

Following this announcement, New Japan Pro Wrestling held a retirement match for him at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan, earlier this week. During that event, the veteran wrestler competed against Billington and Black Tiger in separate matches.