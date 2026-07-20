NJPW Announces Historic Event At New Chitose Airport

NJPW President Hiroshi Tanahashi and Yusuke Kimura of Hokkaido Airports Co. have announced in a joint statement that a new NJPW show will take place on Friday, September 18th, at New Chitose Airport in Chitose, Hokkaido, Japan. This event is part of the commemorative activities celebrating the 100th anniversary of New Chitose Airport.

Kimura said (via Google Translate), “This will be the first time professional wrestling is held at New Chitose Airport, and the first time New Japan Pro Wrestling has held a professional wrestling event at an airport. It will be a day that will deliver a once-in-a-century sight to Hokkaido, to Japan, and to the world.”

Tanahashi added, “New Chitose Airport is an airport used by people from all over Japan and around the world, so I think it’s a great opportunity for them to come and see New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Everyone here, please come and see us.”

NJPW will hold a Hokkaido tour that month. More details about the event will be announced on the company’s official website and social media platforms as they are confirmed.