Sunday, July 19, 2026
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NJPW G1 Climax 36 Night 3 Results – July 19, 2026

By
Ethan Black
-
NJPW G1 Climax 36
NJPW G1 Climax 36

NJPW G1 Climax 36 Night 3 Results – July 19, 2026

Location: Hokkaido Japan
Venue: Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center
Attendence: 2,409

Tag Team Match
United Empire (Jake Lee & Zane Jay) defeated Goto Revolutionary Army (Tatsuya Matsumoto & Hirooki Goto) via Front Chancery on Matsumoto (4:53)

Tag Team Match
TMDK (Hartley Jackson & Ryohei Oiwa) defeated United Empire (NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Champion & IWGP Tag Team Champion Great O Khan & Jakob Austin Young) via Death Valley Bomb on Young (7:05)

Tag Team Match
Television Champion Konosuke Takeshita & Toru Yano vs. Unbound Company (Yuto Ice & Gedo) ends in a Double Count Out (2:05)

Tag Team Match
House Of Torture (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Sanada) defeated Unbound Company (IWGP Heavyweight Champion Yota Tsuji & Daiki Nagai) via Skull End on Nagai (6:03)

Tag Team Match
Unbound Company (Taiji Ishimori & Shingo Takagi) defeated Strong Openweight Champion Boltin Oleg & Masatora Yasuda via Bone Lock on Yasuda (8:30)

Block B Match Of The 2026 G1 Climax
NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Champion & IWGP Tag Team Champion Henare (4) defeated Drilla Moloney (4) via Sit Out Powerbomb (13:13)

Non Title Block B Match Of The 2026 G1 Climax
Global Champion Gabe Kidd (4) defeated Oskar (4) via Piledriver (7:34)

Block B Match Of The 2026 G1 Climax
Ren Narita (4) defeated Callum Newman (4) via Cattle Mutilation (15:30)

Block B Match Of The 2026 G1 Climax
Yuya Uemura (4) defeated Zack Sabre Jr (4) via Lion’s Shiner (25:18) (Recommend)

Cancel Match

Block B Match Of The 2026 G1 Climax
NEVER Openweight Champion Aaron Wolf (4) defeated Shota Umino (0) via Forfeit

Block B Standings After Night 3

1st Place- NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Champion & IWGP Tag Team Champion Henare, Global Champion Gabe Kidd, Callum Newman, Drilla Moloney, Yuya Uemura, Ren Narita & Oskar (4 Points) (2-1) & NEVER Openweight Champion Aaron Wolf (4 Points) (2-0)

2nd Place- Zack Sabre Jr (2 Points) (1-1)

Last Place- Shota Umino (0 Points) (0-9) (He had to forfeit his last 8 matches)

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