WWE NXT Results – July 21, 2026

WWE Performance Center – Winter Park, Florida

Commentary: Vic Joseph & Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Chaos Before the Bell

As NXT went on the air, General Manager Robert Stone reminded lead official Daryl Sharma that Tony D’Angelo and NARAKU were forbidden from laying hands on each other before their scheduled Street Fight later in the night. Stone stressed that he needed a definitive winner.

Thea Hail tried to get Stone’s attention before Natalya interrupted, confidently predicting she’d make Jaida Parker submit later in the evening. After exchanging verbal shots with Thea, Natalya headed off to prepare for her match.

Six-Man Tag Team Match

DarkState vs. Saquon Shugars, Noam Dar & Romeo Moreno

The match erupted before the opening bell as Saquon Shugars ambushed DarkState during their entrance, igniting a wild brawl around ringside.

Once things settled, DarkState isolated Noam Dar with frequent tags and power offense before Dar finally escaped to bring Shugars into the match. Shugars ignited the crowd with a frantic comeback, taking the fight to all three opponents while Romeo Moreno contributed several spectacular aerial attacks.

Late in the contest, Shugars drove Dion Lennox through the LFG perch, but DarkState regrouped. Griffin planted Moreno with the team’s devastating assisted double powerbomb to seal the victory. Even after the bell, Lennox and Shugars continued fighting around ringside.

Winners: DarkState

Women’s Locker Room

Several rivalries continued to simmer backstage.

Lizzy Rain vented after losing last week’s No. 1 contender’s match, while Thea Hail expressed frustration over being unable to get time with Robert Stone. Newly crowned LFG winner Skylar Raye promised her NXT journey was just beginning.

Jaida Parker vowed to finally put Natalya in her place, with Thea encouraging Parker to “kick Nattie’s ass.”

Kendal Grey & Lola Vice Meet Face-to-Face

New NXT Women’s Champion Kendal Grey welcomed former champion Lola Vice to the ring, saying she was glad to defend against the woman she dethroned.

Vice insisted Kendal’s title win was only temporary and argued that while Grey may have beaten her in a wrestling match, she’d never survive a fight. Kendal fired back, saying the championship itself proved she belonged at the top.

The verbal exchange escalated until Vice challenged Grey to an NXT Underground Match on August 4, promising to expose the new champion. Kendal immediately accepted, embracing the challenge on Vice’s terms.

Video Package

A lengthy look back aired highlighting the violent rivalry between Tony D’Angelo and NARAKU ahead of their main event Street Fight.

Singles Match

Keanu Carver vs. Hank Walker

Hank Walker brought plenty of fight early, using his power and resilience to frustrate Keanu Carver.

Carver gradually took over with punishing backbreakers and power offense before Walker rallied with a Bossman Slam and several explosive strikes.

The comeback was short-lived as Carver flattened Walker with The Pounce before delivering a devastating Spinebuster for the victory.

Following the match, Carver continued attacking both Walker and Tank Ledger until EK Prosper arrived. Prosper joined Hank & Tank in driving Carver from the ring, ending the assault.

Winner: Keanu Carver

Backstage

Natalya attempted to recruit Thea Hail to train at The Dungeon, claiming she could make her relevant again. Thea rejected the offer, saying she’d rather see Jaida Parker punch Natalya’s teeth in.

Elsewhere, Shiloh Hill visited Danhausen’s laboratory on Raw, hilariously attempting to purchase a replacement tooth using cryptocurrency after Tristan Angels knocked one out.

Singles Match

Natalya vs. Jaida Parker

The rivalry between Natalya and Jaida Parker became increasingly personal as Natalya relentlessly attacked Parker’s leg while receiving constant support from Nikkita Lyons and Karmen Petrovic.

Parker fought back with her trademark aggression, surviving a Sharpshooter before eventually trapping Natalya in one of her own. As Lyons prepared to throw in the towel for Natalya, Thea Hail grabbed it first and tossed it into the ring, forcing the referee to award the match to Parker.

Winner: Jaida Parker (via forfeit)

More Backstage News

Robert Stone denied Kelani Jordan’s request for another title opportunity before confirming next week’s match between OTM and The Birthright.

Stone also privately informed Bronco Nima that a decision needed to be made regarding whether he’d compete at NXT Heatwave or AAA’s event on the same day.

Singles Match

Shawn Spears vs. Niko Vance

The former Culling allies wasted no time taking the fight to one another, brawling before the match officially settled into the ring.

Izzi Dame repeatedly interfered throughout the contest, creating multiple openings for Vance. Just as Vance appeared poised for victory, Spears resorted to Eddie Guerrero-style trickery involving a steel chair, fooling the referee into believing Vance had used the weapon.

The official called for the disqualification, handing Spears the controversial victory. Vance had to be restrained afterward.

Winner: Shawn Spears (via Disqualification)

Huge Announcement

Robert Stone confirmed a major stipulation for next week.

Kam Hendrix revealed he had actually been medically cleared after fooling everyone regarding his recovery. Stone then announced Hendrix would challenge Myles Borne for the NXT North American Championship.

If Borne successfully retains, he and Tavion Heights will receive an NXT Tag Team Championship opportunity against The Vanity Project the following week.

Reina Volcan Debuts

A video package introduced Reina Volcan before she made her in-ring debut against Skylar Raye.

Singles Match

Reina Volcan vs. Skylar Raye

Skylar Raye showcased her speed and athleticism early, but Reina Volcan’s power quickly overwhelmed the newcomer.

After weathering a brief comeback from Raye, Volcan locked in The Natural Disaster, forcing Skylar to submit in an impressive debut performance.

Winner: Reina Volcan

Backstage

Robert Stone granted Shiloh Hill another match with Tristan Angels after Hill ominously promised that “the fog is coming.” Before leaving, Hill happily walked away with all of Stone’s KFC popcorn chicken.

Main Event – Street Fight for the WWE NXT Championship

Tony D’Angelo (c) vs. NARAKU

The highly anticipated Street Fight lived up to expectations from the opening seconds.

NARAKU immediately blinded D’Angelo with poison mist before launching him through the LED boards and unleashing an arsenal of chairs, trash cans, kendo sticks and ladders. The brutal battle spilled backstage before returning to ringside, where both men crashed through barricades and the announce table.

Late in the contest, NARAKU attempted to use the poison mist again, but D’Angelo blocked it and turned the attack back on his challenger. Armed with a kendo stick and steel ring steps, the champion battered NARAKU before driving him through a table with Dead To Rights to survive one of the most violent title defenses of his career.

As D’Angelo celebrated, Mike Santana’s music hit. Santana appeared in the crowd, silently staring down the NXT Champion as the show came to a close.

Winner and Still WWE NXT Champion: Tony D’Angelo