WWE EVOLVE Results – July 22, 2026

The following results are from Wednesday’s episode of WWE EVOLVE at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:

– Nikkita Lyons and Sloane Jacobs meditated ahead of Big Kat Kita’s title defense.

– Shido Ash and Viktor Zanov defeated Cappuccino Jones and Marcus Mathers via pinfall.

– Laynie Luck prepped in the women’s locker room with Anya Rune, Layla Diggs, and Zena Sterling. Rune bestowed upon her the power of friendship and good luck.

– Sam Holloway vs. Dorian Van Dux ended in a double count-out.

– Tate Wilder is flattered at how much space he takes up in the minds of Kam Hendrix and Harley Riggins. He’s coming back to EVOLVE for next week’s show to face Riggins.

– Harlem Lewis spoke about winning the WWE EVOLVE Championship and his journey to get there. Aaron Rourke then interrupted, followed by Tristan Angels, then Max Abrams, all looking for a title shot. A fight then broke out, with Lewis and Rourke sending Angels and Abrams out of the ring. Lewis then clotheslined Rourke as well, yelling to the camera that Timothy Thatcher should line them up and he’ll knock them down.

– Kale Dixon and the still unnamed blonde he’s with had another photoshoot. It’s Gal interrupted, hoping to join him and become friends, but Dixon was immediately put off and wants to fight him.

– Brooks Jensen defeated Elijah Holyfield via pinfall with a roll-up.

– Vanta the Unknown was teased again in a vignette.

– Nikkita Lyons (c) defeated Laynie Luck via pinfall to retain her WWE EVOLVE Women’s Championship. After the match, PJ Vasa attacked Laynie Luck and Gianna Capri left the VIP section to cheer this on as Vasa hit Luck’s leg with a steel chair. Skylar Raye, Wren Sinclair, and Thea Hail then ran out to make the save and fight with Lyons, Jacobs, Vasa, and Capri. Timothy Thatcher then booked an eight-woman tag team match for next week.