Friday, July 31, 2026
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NJPW Announces King Of Pro-Wrestling 2026 Tour Dates

By
James Hetfield
-
NJPW
(Image Credit: NJPW)

New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) has announced complete details for the 2026 King of Pro-Wrestling tour. The tour will kick off with the Road to King of Pro-Wrestling show on Tuesday, October 6, at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

The tour will conclude with NJPW King of Pro Wrestling 2026 on Monday, October 12, at the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan.

Here’s the full list of dates:

* October 6th (Tue) Tokyo, Korakuen Hall
* October 7th (Wed) Tokyo, Korakuen Hall
* October 9th (Fri) Ishikawa, Komatsu City Suehiro Gymnasium (Yoshitsune Arena)
* October 10th (Sat) Horinouchi Gymnasium, Uonuma City, Niigata
* NJPW King of Pro-Wrestling 2026: October 12th (Monday, National Holiday), Tokyo, Ryogoku Kokugikan

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