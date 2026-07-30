WWE Summer Tour Live Event Results From Springfield, Illinois 7/30/2026

The following results are from Thursday’s WWE Summer Tour live event at the Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield, Illinois, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

– Penta (c) def. “All Ego” Ethan Page and Chad Gable in a Triple Threat Match to retain his WWE Intercontinental Championship.

– “The Queen” Charlotte Flair def. Jade Cargill via DQ in a Singles Match after The Baddies (Michin and B-Fab) interfered, setting up a 6-Woman Tag Team Match.

– “The Queen” Charlotte Flair, WWE Women’s United States Champion Tiffany Stratton and Chelsea Green def. Jade Cargill and The Baddies (Michin and B-Fab) in a 6-Woman Tag Team Match.

– 2026 WWE King of the Ring “The Ruler” Oba Femi def. The Judgment Day’s AAA Mega Champion “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio in a Singles Match.

– Matt Cardona def. Kit Wilson in a Singles Match.

– The Vision (“The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breakker and “The Pressure” Austin Theory) (c) def. The Bloodline’s The Usos (“Main Event” Jey Uso and “Big Jim” Jimmy Uso) to retain their WWE World Tag Team Championship.

– Trick Williams (c) def. Baron Corbin, Carmelo Hayes and “Absolute” Ricky Saints in a Fatal 4-Way Match to retain his WWE United States Championship.

– “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and Undisputed WWE Champion “The Best In The World” CM Punk def. “The Ring General” GUNTHER and Sami Zayn in a Tag Team Match. After the match, Punk walked up behind Rhodes and Rhodes instinctively hit him with a back elbow.