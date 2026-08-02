Chris Sabin Reacts To Motor City Machine Guns’ AEW Signing

As PWMania.com previously reported, the Motor City Machine Guns, consisting of Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin, made their debut with AEW during the live episode of Collision on Thursday. They were officially announced as All Elite, with AEW President Tony Khan confirming their signing on Twitter (now X) after the segment.

Following the announcement, Sabin took to his Twitter (X) account to express his gratitude regarding the signing.

Sabin wrote, “Well, last night is certainly in the running for all time favorite career moments for me. Unbelievable moment. Indescribable feeling. THANK YOU!”

Shelley and Sabin previously competed in AEW at All Out 2022 in a six-man tag team match alongside Jay Lethal against FTR and Wardlow. They signed with WWE in 2024 but were released in April of this year.