New Details On Jacques Rougeau’s AEW Backstage Incident

As PWMania.com previously reported, pro wrestling legend Jacques Rougeau threw a “tantrum” backstage after AEW did not air a tribute video he created for the Rougeau Wrestling Dynasty Celebration segment on the Redemption Buy-In pre-show. It was reported that the video contained copyrighted footage that AEW could not use, as well as AI-generated content.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, the situation between Rougeau and AEW has since improved, but it was a legitimate issue during the pay-per-view. Meltzer noted several reasons why the video could not be aired: first, it included AI content, which AEW President and CEO Tony Khan opposes; second, the video was too long; third, AEW did not have the rights to the music used in the video; and fourth, there were issues with some of the footage, particularly the clip of Jacques pinning the late WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. This was a WCW event, meaning WWE owned the rights to that footage, which made it unusable.

Meltzer noted that Rougeau wanted the Hogan pin showcased, as it is a significant achievement for him locally. Jacques is convinced of its importance, having paid Hogan a substantial amount for the opportunity to pin the wrestling legend in Montreal at the Bell Centre. However, AEW was unable to air the footage, and Jacques was understandably frustrated. Ultimately, the situation has been resolved, but it was indeed a significant issue that even building security became aware of.

In conclusion, each of the identified issues was a valid reason not to air the video, even if only one was present. AEW was fully aware that airing the Hogan pin footage would lead to legal action from WWE.