Backstage Reaction To WWE’s Interim Women’s Championship Revealed

With reigning WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley currently sidelined due to a knee injury, WWE has introduced an Interim WWE Women’s Title for tonight at SummerSlam Night Two. Sean Ross Sapp addressed a fan question regarding the reaction to this development in the latest Fightful Select Answers Q&A.

According to Sapp, he hasn’t “really heard anything negative” about WWE’s decision to create an interim title for the division, and there hasn’t been any “eye-rolling or anything like that.” Although the decision has faced criticism from some fans, Sapp noted that the roster “seemed happy” about the five-way ladder match set to crown a new Interim Women’s Champion.

The ladder match will take place tonight at SummerSlam Night Two and will feature Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill, Chelsea Green, Charlotte Flair, and Lash Legend.