Chad Gable Calls SummerSlam Title Match The Biggest Of His Career

WWE veteran Chad Gable appeared on ESPN’s SportsCenter to discuss various topics, including his match against WWE Intercontinental Champion Penta tonight at SummerSlam Night Two, which he described as the biggest match of his career to date.

Gable said, “This is by far the biggest match of my career. I’m so excited. You know, we talk about having childhood dreams and things like that. This is really the epitome of that for me. I dreamt about having a championship match in front of my hometown crowd, my family, and somehow, someway, it’s come to fruition, and I just couldn’t be happier, man.”

On facing Penta in his first match in WWE:

“Well, I’ll tell you, I took it as an honor to be his first match and to welcome him in. So, I hope he takes it as the same honor. But I’ve been down in Mexico. People have seen me. I’ve done my thing down there. I learned what I call the dark arts of Lucha Libre. And I’m going to use it against Penta. And we’re going to see a different result this time. I’m pretty sure I’m going to make it happen in my hometown.”

On his run in AAA:

“That entire experience was the most freeing thing I’ve ever done in my career. Um, Undertaker helped me down there really cut loose. Jeremy Borash helped me cut loose and find myself and uh just embracing the Mexican culture, the Mexican people, the spirit down there of their fans and just the lucha libre crowd and the audience and the whole aura of the thing. It set me free, man. And now you’re getting the best version of I think Chad Gable because of that experience.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)