GUNTHER Wants CM Punk After WWE SummerSlam Victory

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER defeated Nick Aldis in a singles match at SummerSlam Night One on Saturday. It wasn’t an easy victory for The Ring General, as Aldis put up a strong fight and pushed GUNTHER to his limits. Ultimately, GUNTHER forced Aldis to tap out with his signature Sleeper Hold.

Following the match, GUNTHER appeared at the SummerSlam Night One post-show to discuss various topics, including Aldis’ performance.

GUNTHER said, “Well, after everything said and done tonight, it was harder for me than I expected. When he took his jacket off in the ring, I was impressed; I admit that. But at the end of the day, he was in the ring with me. Like, who expected a fairytale ending here? It’s a bit naive.”

On Aldis being reinstated as WWE SmackDown GM:

“I have one thing to say to Nick. Get back to your job; make me the number one contender because I’m not afraid of CM Punk because I know that I’m better than him.”

On whether beating Aldis in front of his family made the moment sweeter:

“Of course. If I can rub it in a little bit more, that’s always the best scenario. I mean, it’s kind of like his fault. He brought his family here today.”

You can check out GUNTHER’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)