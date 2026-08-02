Oba Femi Pays Emotional Tribute To Brock Lesnar After SummerSlam

WWE star Oba Femi defeated “The Beast Incarnate,” Brock Lesnar, in a Hell in a Cell match at SummerSlam Night One on Saturday. After the match, Femi received a hug and public acknowledgment from Lesnar in an emotional segment, where Lesnar endorsed Femi as the future of WWE.

Femi then appeared on the SummerSlam Night One post-show to discuss several topics, including his admiration for Lesnar, whom he described as one of the greatest minds in professional wrestling.

Femi said, “We all know Brock is a beast. He presents as a beast. He is a monster. He’s been dominant for 25 years. But amongst all that, he might be superhuman, but he is still very much human. He’s a human being; he’s a man; he’s a father; he’s an athlete. He has feelings as well. So to Brock, I wish you all the best, man. I really do. Go hunting. Do what you do. Go be a father. Go be a human being. You’ve earned this. In the ring, in the cage, everything you have done, you’re the best. You’re one of the greatest minds of professional wrestling, and I hope when all this is said and done, everybody knows that.”

You can check out Femi’s comments below.

Oba Femi has a message for Brock Lesnar 🤝#SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/l9RN5YEGsU — WWE (@WWE) August 2, 2026

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)