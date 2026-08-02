WWE SummerSlam Sunday Results – August 2, 2026

“The Biggest Party of the Summer” continues this evening in “The Twin Cities.”

Night two of WWE SummerSlam 2026 goes down tonight at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. Things kick off with the pre-show at 3/2c, leading into the premium live event beginning at 6/5.

Watch the ‘Countdown to WWE SummerSlam Sunday’ pre-show as it streams live via the YouTube player embedded below.

‘Countdown To WWE SummerSlam Sunday’ Is LIVE

‘WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together’ flashes on the screen to get things started as always. We then shoot into a recap video package looking at highlights from night one of the two-night WWE SummerSlam 2026 premium live event. Joe Tessitore welcomes us to the ‘Countdown to WWE SummerSlam Sunday’ pre-show.

Tessitore talks briefly in introductory fashion, before introducing his fellow pre-show panelists at the table in the pre-show area, surrounded by a sea of fans. Joining Tessitore on the pre-show panel are Big E., Corey Graves and Peter Rosenberg.

They introduce the rest of the SummerSlam pre-show broadcast team. Scattered around various parts of US Bank Stadium behind and in front of the curtain are Cathy Kelley, Jackie Redmond, Byron Saxton and others. Back to the panel we go.

We see a video package for the main event between Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins later tonight for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. The panelists then talk about the legendary rivalry and tonight’s match. We then shoot to Jackie Redmond’s sit-down interview with Rollins.

REFRESH THIS PAGE OFTEN FOR THE LATEST WWE SUMMERSLAM SUNDAY RESULTS!