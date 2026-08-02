Backstage News On AEW’s Rejected Jacques Rougeau Video

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) paid tribute to The Rougeau Wrestling Dynasty during last weekend’s Redemption pay-per-view (PPV) event at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. However, things did not go as smoothly as expected.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Jacques Rougeau threw a “tantrum” after AEW declined to air his 90-second tribute video.

The tribute segment featured Jacques and Raymond Rougeau discussing their family’s legacy. However, the segment was interrupted by Rocky Romero, who was subsequently attacked by the Rougeaus.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com confirmed the story, reporting that the primary reason AEW refused to air the video was the inclusion of footage showing Jacques wrestling the late WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan at a WCW house show. AEW was unable to air the video because WWE owns the rights to WCW footage.