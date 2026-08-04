Theory On Missing WWE SummerSlam Attendance Announcement

Dave Meltzer believes WWE’s decision not to announce attendance figures for either night of SummerSlam 2026 was telling.

According to WrestleTix, approximately 36,000 tickets were distributed for Saturday and 33,000 for Sunday, giving the two-night event at U.S. Bank Stadium an estimated combined distribution of around 69,000 tickets.

Unlike most major WWE stadium events, however, the company did not announce an official attendance figure on either night.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer said he couldn’t recall another WWE stadium event where that had happened.

“This is the first time I can ever recall a WWE stadium show where neither night they announced an attendance.”

In Meltzer’s view, WWE’s silence suggests the company wasn’t satisfied with the turnout.

“If they were happy, we would have heard an announcement. The fact that we did not hear an announcement tells you that they are very much downplaying it.”

Even so, he praised WWE’s television presentation of the event.

“But it looked good. I mean, they shot it well.”

Meltzer also compared SummerSlam’s reported attendance with AEW All In: London, which currently has approximately 37,000 tickets distributed despite still having several weeks remaining before the August 30 pay-per-view.

He suggested that comparison may have influenced WWE’s decision not to publicize its own figures.

“I think partially it’s because AEW’s beaten their number [with All In: London].”

He continued by speculating that even if WWE had announced an inflated figure, it still could have been surpassed by All In before the event took place.

“You could lie, but even a lie number… AEW’s probably beating 40. So I think that it’s probably like, ‘We can’t be saying anything.'”

Meltzer also noted that WWE typically announces attendance whenever a show draws a strong crowd, especially for television tapings.

“I don’t think that there’s been of late a WWE show that has drawn over 11,000 where they have not announced an attendance figure.”

Because of that, he found it especially notable that SummerSlam—one of WWE’s biggest annual events—received no official attendance announcement.

“This was in the 30s and it’s SummerSlam, and they didn’t.”

He added that WWE was reportedly not entirely satisfied with WrestleMania 42 attendance either, though the company still released official numbers for that event.

“They weren’t thrilled with the WrestleMania, but that one turned out okay… This turned out, I guess, less than okay, because WrestleMania at least they announced a number.”

While Meltzer interprets WWE’s silence as a sign of disappointment, it’s important to note that WrestleTix’s figures are ticket distribution estimates rather than official attendance numbers, and WWE has not publicly explained why it chose not to announce attendance for either night of SummerSlam.