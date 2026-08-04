Backstage Update On Lil Yachty’s WWE Status

According to False Finish, sources indicate that Lil Yachty, a recording artist and music producer, is currently in talks with WWE to extend his contract. He has been involved in WWE programming as the manager of Trick Williams since his debut on the April 3rd episode of SmackDown. Yachty accompanied Williams during his feud with Sami Zayn, where Williams ultimately won the United States Championship at WrestleMania 42.

Recently, Yachty was present at ringside during WWE SummerSlam when Williams lost the title to Baron Corbin. He entered the ring to his own song, “Minnesota,” prior to Williams’ match, and has been training for a potential in-ring role.

There has been no word yet on when his first match will take place. During SummerSlam, Yachty went through a table after Corbin knocked him off the apron, providing a distraction that allowed Corbin to secure the victory and claim the championship.