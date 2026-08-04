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2 Cold Scorpio Pleads Guilty To Second-Degree Assault Charge

By
James Hetfield
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As reported by PWMania.com, 2 Cold Scorpio, a former WWE, WCW, and ECW wrestler, was arrested in June 2024 for allegedly stabbing a man during a fight at a gas station where he worked as a security guard.

According to Fightful.com, Scorpio has pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree assault and armed criminal action resulting from his arrest. The initial charges were first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Scorpio was scheduled to go to trial today; however, due to the plea deal, he will now be sentenced on October 9th.

Scorpio is a former four-time ECW World Television Champion, ECW World Tag Team Champion, and WCW World Tag Team Champion. He was inducted into the Hardcore Hall of Fame in 2014.

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