Backstage Producers Revealed For Last Week’s WWE SmackDown

On Friday, July 31st, WWE SmackDown took place at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The show was headlined by a segment featuring the Undisputed WWE Champion “The Best In The World” CM Punk and “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, serving as the go-home episode for SummerSlam.

The episode included “The Boujee Bully” Lash Legend competing against “The Beautiful Madness” Giulia in a qualifier for the Interim WWE Women’s Championship 5-Way Ladder Match. It also featured AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix defending his title against “The Irish Ace” JD McDonagh from The Judgment Day, as well as a segment with Trick Williams and newly crowned WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin.

Additionally, SmackDown showcased WWE Tag Team Champions R-Truth and Damian Priest going head-to-head with AAA World Tag Team Champions The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar) in a Title vs. Title Winners Take All Match. The Interim WWE Women’s Champion Chelsea Green and WWE United States Champion Tiffany Stratton faced off against The Baddies (B-Fab and Michin) in a tag team match, along with a segment featuring Finn Bálor, Sami Zayn, “The Ring General” GUNTHER, and Nick Aldis, among others.

According to a report from Fightful Select, the producers for each segment and match from this episode were identified, with the episode internally titled “Heated Rivalry Two.” It was also noted that the backstage segment featuring Haku and MFT was originally taped a week earlier and was listed on internal rundowns for July 24th before being moved to last Friday’s show.

You can check out the list of producers below:

– Shawn Daivari produced the segment between Finn Bálor, Sami Zayn, GUNTHER and Nick Aldis.

– Jason Jordan produced the tag team match between Tiffany Stratton and Chelsea Green vs. B-Fab and Michin.

– Chris Park (Abyss) produced the Title vs. Title Winners Take All Match between Damian Priest and R-Truth vs. The War Raiders.

– Chris Park (Abyss) produced the segment between Trick Williams and Baron Corbin.

– Shawn Daivari produced the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship Match between Rey Fenix vs. JD McDonagh.

– Kenny Dykstra produced the Interim WWE Women’s Championship 5-Way Ladder Match Qualifier between Giulia vs. Lash Legend.

– Robert Roode produced the segment between CM Punk and Cody Rhodes.