Road Dogg Questions Why WWE Waited So Long To Push Chelsea Green

Road Dogg has praised Chelsea Green’s SummerSlam title victory while questioning why it took WWE so long to position her as a top star.

Green captured the Interim WWE Women’s Championship on night two of SummerSlam, winning a five-way ladder match against Tiffany Stratton, Charlotte Flair, Jade Cargill and Lash Legend. The interim championship was introduced following Rhea Ripley’s meniscus injury.

Following Green’s victory, former SmackDown co-lead writer Brian “Road Dogg” James shared his thoughts on social media.

“SO CONGRATULATIONS @ImChelseaGreen

The hard part for me is, WHY DID IT TAKE SO LONG FOR OTHERS TO SEE!

‘top guys vision’ leaves a lot of talent underutilized

Not a knock just the truth

Truth….. there’s another one”

While James did not identify who he was referring to with the phrase “top guys vision,” he suggested that certain talented performers have been overlooked due to creative direction.

James is in a unique position to comment on the situation. He returned to WWE in 2022, later serving as Senior Vice President of Live Events before becoming SmackDown’s co-lead writer. He stepped away from the role in March 2026, citing the demanding workload and a desire to spend more time with his family, though he remains under a WWE Legends contract.

Green herself has spoken openly about the lengthy journey to reaching the top of the division.

Following her SummerSlam victory, she revealed that it had been almost four years since she texted Triple H asking for another opportunity after her 2021 WWE release. She also noted that she had repeatedly been told throughout her career that she would never reach this level.

Green has additionally credited WWE: Unreal with helping fuel fan support. She recently said that a behind-the-scenes clip from the series, in which WWE staff discussed her as someone who wasn’t viewed as “the one,” ultimately caused fans to rally behind her—a wave of momentum she believes played a significant role in leading to her championship victory.