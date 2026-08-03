Brie Bella Confirms Broken Scapula Following SummerSlam Injury

Brie Bella has confirmed that she suffered a broken scapula during her match at SummerSlam and will be sidelined while she recovers.

The injury occurred during the six-woman tag match on SummerSlam Night One, where Brie teamed with Nikki Bella and Paige against Fatal Influence. Although she appeared to favor her right shoulder throughout the remainder of the bout and the post-match angle, the exact moment the injury occurred has not been identified.

Following the event, Triple H revealed during the post-show press conference that Brie had been treated backstage before being taken to a local hospital for scans. At the time, WWE knew the injury appeared serious but had not received a diagnosis. She was subsequently pulled from her scheduled autograph and photo sessions in Minneapolis.

Nikki Bella later shared on Busted Open Radio that her sister was in significant pain but said she had been asked not to discuss the injury publicly until Brie addressed it herself.

Brie did exactly that in a post on Instagram.

“I wanted to thank you all for sending me all the love, warm wishes and prayers. When I was sitting in the hospital, I was reading everything you guys were sending my way, love you all!!!”

She then confirmed the diagnosis.

“Unfortunately I’ll be out for a bit. I broke my scapula.”

Despite the injury, Brie expressed pride in being able to finish the match.

“If there’s one thing I know about my sister and I is that we don’t let broken bones stop us. Not sure how I finished that match, but I do believe between the adrenaline, passion for the business and the love for all the women I work with, it gave me the drive to finish.”

Looking ahead, Brie said she’s already embracing the recovery process with help from her family.

“Now my new journey starts!! Buddy said he’s going to be my assistant, Birdie’s going to be my nurse and they both told me that daddy is going to be my personal chef, so I am set!!”

She also made it clear that she fully intends to return to WWE.

“If there is one thing I know about Brie Mode, she always finds a way to come back to her wrestling home. Let the recovery begin.”

Neither Brie nor WWE has provided a timetable for her return.

The injury is particularly unfortunate given that SummerSlam marked Nikki Bella’s first match back after recovering from an ankle injury suffered in March. Brie, meanwhile, had returned as a full-time performer at the Royal Rumble and, alongside Paige, captured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 42, the first tag title reign of her WWE career.

Triple H stated after SummerSlam that WWE is prepared to adjust its creative plans while Brie recovers.