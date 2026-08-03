AJ Styles Questions WWE’s Decision To Release Top Tag Teams

AJ Styles believes WWE may have made a mistake by releasing two of the most accomplished tag teams in wrestling.

Speaking on his podcast, Styles shared his thoughts on WWE parting ways with The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) and The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley) earlier this year, admitting he struggles to see the decision paying off.

“I have so much respect for these two tag teams and know what they’re capable of,” Styles said. “Man, I don’t know if it was the smartest decision letting those two tag teams go. I don’t know. I wouldn’t bet that it’d be a smart decision.”

Styles acknowledged his personal connection to all four men, particularly Sabin and Shelley, whom he has known for much of his career, as well as Xavier Woods.

“I am biased. Two guys that I’ve known forever in Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin, and then Austin Creed, who I have literally known for over two decades. Like, we go way back. And Kofi is such an awesome dude.”

Beyond their in-ring ability, Styles praised the experience and understanding both teams bring to tag team wrestling, saying that can’t easily be replaced.

“It’s not just their wrestling—it’s their psychology. They have years of experience with psychology, and they have perfected it in a tag team ring.”

Styles finished by wishing all four wrestlers success wherever they compete next.

“So, yeah, man, I can’t say enough good things about these four guys. They’re amazing. I hope they kill it. I mean, because I love these guys. Those are my boys. I freaking want to see them do well.”