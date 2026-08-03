Monday, August 3, 2026
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WWE Sources Weigh In On Brock Lesnar’s Future

By
James Hetfield
-
Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar | WWE

During the main event of Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam Night One premium live event, 2026 King of the Ring “The Ruler” Oba Femi defeated “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar in a Hell in a Cell match.

After the match, Lesnar removed his gloves and embraced Femi, then took to the microphone to acknowledge Femi as the future of WWE, seemingly passing the torch to his on-screen rival.

According to Fightful Select, despite Lesnar’s actions and gestures on Saturday, WWE sources believe that he has not had his last match.

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