WWE’s Tank Ledger And Dani Palmer Announce Engagement

WWE NXT star Tank Ledger and former WWE talent Dani Palmer announced their engagement in an Instagram post.

Palmer wrote, “Mr. & Mrs. Silly Goose to be… ❤️💍 🪿”

Several WWE stars congratulated the couple, including Tatum Paxley, Byron Saxton, Thea Hail, Jaida Parker, Arianna Grace, Lash Legend, Nathan Frazer, Lexis King, and more.

The couple has been open about their relationship since January 2024. Ledger is part of the former WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Hank & Tank, alongside Hank Walker, while Palmer was released from the company in May 2025.