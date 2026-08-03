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Chelsea Green Reveals What She Told Triple H After Winning The Title

By
James Hetfield
-
Chelsea Green
Chelsea Green

WWE star Chelsea Green won the Interim WWE Women’s Title in a 5-Woman Ladder Match on the second night of SummerSlam 2026, marking her first main event-level title in the company.

During the SummerSlam 2026 Night Two Post-Show, Green discussed several topics, including her reaction to the victory.

Green said, “Okay, so you guys know I yap all the time. I could yap to a wall, I could yap to anything. I was speechless. Absolutely speechless. And the funny thing is is that I thought that it would be a blur, but I saw every single face in that crowd. Everyone.”

On what she told Triple H after the match:

“When Triple H hugged me, I was like, ‘This is 13 years in the making, and how many times did you guys fire me?’ [laughs]”

On her long road to the title:

“When I knew I was going to be in this match, I thought to myself, ‘Okay. We’ve got an ex-WNBA player. We’ve got an ex-gymnast. We’ve got Jade, who was born with abs, and we’ve got Charlotte who was literally born into this business. And what am I, what am I?’ You know what I am? I’m literally one of them [fans], who decided to do exactly what the f**k I wanted to do, and here I am… and you know what? I am gonna dedicate this title to Michael Hayes.”

You can check out Green’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)

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