Oba Femi Wins First-Ever ESPN ‘Moment Of The Night’ Award At SummerSlam

At the 2026 WWE King of the Ring event, “The Ruler” Oba Femi defeated “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar in a Hell in a Cell match, which served as the main event for Night One of SummerSlam.

Due to this career-defining victory, Femi became the first-ever recipient of the ESPN “Moment of the Night” belt. WWE analyst Sam Roberts presented the belt to Femi following Night One. Femi described his triumph over Lesnar as an “awesome moment” and remarked that the entire show went exceptionally well.

After the match, Femi received a heartfelt hug from Lesnar, who acknowledged Femi as the future of WWE and celebrated his victory by raising his hands in the air. Femi also shared a warm message for Lesnar during the post-show.

Earlier this week, ESPN announced that it would recognize a talent with the “Moment of the Night” award for each night of this year’s SummerSlam.

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