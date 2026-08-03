Triple H Reveals How Nick Aldis Landed Oasis Entrance At WWE SummerSlam

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis had a special entrance for his in-ring debut against “The Ring General” GUNTHER at SummerSlam Night One this past Saturday. Aldis made his entrance to “Morning Glory” by Oasis, which was surprising since WWE rarely uses licensed music for entrance themes.

In his first match since 2023, Aldis delivered a spirited performance. Although he did not defeat GUNTHER, the former TNA World Champion received significant praise from WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

During the SummerSlam 2026 Night One Post Show, Triple H discussed various topics, including how Aldis was allowed to walk out to Oasis’ song at the premium live event.

Triple H said, “A couple of weeks ago, we were talking about music, and I was like, ‘Give me your fantasy. What’s the biggest fantasy?’ He said, ‘What about Oasis? ‘Maybe. Let’s see. Meanwhile, let’s work on something else.’ I was thrilled a few days ago to tell him that Oasis was in.”

Aldis will resume his duties as the General Manager of WWE SmackDown, as Triple H reinstated him during the post-show.

You can check out Triple H’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)