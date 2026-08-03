Blake Monroe Explains The Biggest Difference Between NXT And WWE’s Main Roster

WWE star Blake Monroe discussed his transition from NXT to the main roster and the differences between the two with Denise Salcedo.

Monroe said, “It is different because NXT is based in Orlando and we train four days a week at NXT. I mean, you can still go back and stuff, but it’s a different process. I think NXT too, so many people are new. So it’s really, really hands on in the capacity of, these people have never done TV before wrestling. So that was amazing because for me, even coming in with the experience I had, they were so good in helping me shape the character, Blake Monroe, and The Glamour, and how I talk and how I walk, whereas the main roster, you’ve got to have a little bit more independence. You’re going on the road by yourself, you’re flying by yourself, and when it comes to promos, you have a little bit more freedom of, ‘what would you say here?’ So you have to know yourself. Whereas I think NXT, they help you figure out who you are, and then the main roster, it’s like, we’re on the biggest stage now, you need to know who you are, and I think that’s a little bit of a change, but it was one i was ready for. I feel like I know myself back to front. If anyone knows themselves, it’s me so no I’ve been loving it, and both have been an amazing experience, and I feel like I’m just getting started on SmackDown.”

She continued, “I mean, it is different because NXT is based in Orlando, and we train like four days a week at NXT. I mean, you can still go back and stuff, but it’s a different process. I think NXT too, like so many people are new. So it’s really, really hands-on in the capacity of, you know, these people have never done TV before, wrestling. So, that was amazing because for me, even coming in with the experience I had, they were so good in helping me shape the character [of] Blake Monroe and The Glamour, and how I talk and how I walk. Whereas the main roster, you’ve got to have a little bit more independence. You know, you’re going on the road by yourself, you’re flying by yourself, and when it comes to promos, you have a little bit more freedom of like, ‘What would you say here?’ So, you have to know yourself. Whereas I think NXT, they help you figure out who you are. And then the main roster, it’s like, we’re on the biggest stage now. You need to know who you are.”

On adjusting to the change:

“I think that’s a little bit of a change, but it was one I was ready for. I feel like I know myself back to front. If anyone knows themselves, it’s me. So no, I’ve been loving it and both have been an amazing experience, and I feel like I’m just getting started on Smackdown. I haven’t had my first match yet, so just wait.”

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(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)