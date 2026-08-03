Triple H Reacts To Kevin Owens’ WWE Return, Teases CM Punk Showdown

WWE veteran Kevin Owens made his highly anticipated return to the company during this past Sunday night’s WWE SummerSlam Night Two PLE. In the opening match, he won the #1 contendership for the Undisputed WWE Championship by defeating Sami Zayn, GUNTHER, and Finn Bálor in a Fatal 4-Way Match.

During the SummerSlam 2026 Night Two Post-Show, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque addressed various topics, including individuals who had career-defining nights.

Triple H said, “There were a lot of them. You know, I think Nick Aldis last night put himself in a conversation whereas people just saw him as a GM and didn’t really understand what he did prior to that. He was able to show them yesterday.”

On Kevin Owens’ return:

“Kevin Owens, for me — when you come back from something that they tell you, ‘It’s possible that you might never wrestle again.’ I’ve been there. To be able to come back in that moment and have the night that he had tonight. To have that — almost a career-defining moment where you come out, the world shows you the love that you deserve and then you’re able to deliver on it. And it wasn’t like he was out there holding back; it wasn’t like he was out there trying to take it easy. That was Kevin Owens in all his glory, and he delivered on it. Which now puts him in the driver’s seat. And after last night, immediately makes me think about Kevin Owens and CM Punk. And there is a lot of history there. A lot that people have seen, and believe me a lot of history that is behind the scenes. That is going to be an epic encounter that I can’t wait to see.”

You can check out Triple H’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)