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Chelsea Green Receives ESPN’s ‘Moment Of The Night’ Belt

By
James Hetfield
-
Chelsea Green
Chelsea Green | WWE

ESPN announced this past Sunday night, following the WWE SummerSlam Night Two premium live event (PLE), that Chelsea Green is the second-ever recipient of the “Moment Of The Night” title. She earned this honor after winning the Interim WWE Women’s Championship in a five-way ladder match.

ESPN wrote, “New WWE Interim Women’s Champion. ESPN’s Moment of the Night. #SummerSlam”

Green secured the interim title by defeating Lash Legend, Charlotte Flair, Jade Cargill, and Tiffany Stratton. Currently, Rhea Ripley, the WWE Women’s Champion, is sidelined due to an injury but will face Green upon her return.

Additionally, ESPN announced the first recipient of the Moment of the Night Title. “The Ruler” Oba Femi earned this title for night one by defeating Brock Lesnar inside Hell in a Cell, which headlined WWE SummerSlam Night One.

 

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