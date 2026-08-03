Chad Gable Gets Emotional After Winning First WWE Singles Title

WWE star Chad Gable captured the WWE Intercontinental Title from Penta during the second night of WWE SummerSlam 2026. This victory marks Gable’s first major singles title in the company after 13 years. The win follows his rise to fame with the El Grande Americano character in AAA, particularly after years of struggling under poor booking and unflattering roles, such as “Shorty G,” among others.

In the post-show interview for SummerSlam 2026 Night Two, Gable discussed various topics, including his reaction to winning the title.

Gable said, “I was a grown man, husband, father. And I found myself fighting back tears and I couldn’t do it, I lost it. The tears were just flowing. It’s reminiscent, it just reminds you of everything. I mean, I don’t need to list all of it but I mean, Shorty G, man. There was some low points. And you either stick with it and demand it of yourself that you’re gonna overcome it all, or you don’t. And I demanded it of myself, and that was so fulfilling.”

On his run in AAA:

“I call that just an absolute magic period of my career. You know, you have these little stretches of time and these pockets, they’re like happenings in your career. And like, it happened at NXT at times, and things like that. This time in Mexico was like that, it was like lightning in a bottle. And it’s crazy, the amount of circumstances that had to happen to work out the way it did. I mean, that’s God’s plan, that’s how things work out. You can’t write a story as perfect as that. And it just was so magic every time I went down there, the crowd down there, the fans, the people, the culture — they’re all really responsible for what you saw go on down there. Because they put just as much into it as we did as performers. And when you get everyone working together for an effort like that, it’s just magic.”

You can check out Gable’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)