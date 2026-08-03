The Undertaker Says The Corporate Ministry ‘Sucked’

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently discussed various topics, including the Ministry of Darkness, on an episode of his Six Feet Under podcast.

Undertaker said, “The Ministry was a lot of fun. We really got to push the envelope with the symbolism and all of the innuendo. We got more flack during that Ministry period, but it was just the darkness of all of it. That original version of the Undertaker was like, oh, that’s kind of spooky, that’s different. But the Ministry made people feel like this dude really is demented, he’s messed up. It made it work. I don’t know that we could do today what we did back then as far as content — people would absolutely lose their minds in this day and age. But it was fun while it lasted.”

On how the shift to the Corporate Ministry landed with him:

“The part that I didn’t like, and I’ve complained about many times, was when the Ministry went corporate. That’s when I thought it all went — it watered it down and made it too wrestling. I think we had something that was really edgy and made people think and made people feel a certain way. And then when it became the Corporate Ministry, it was just like, yeah, it sucked. It really did. I hated it. But what are you gonna do? You just got to roll with the flow and come up with something else and move on.”

On the one idea that got shot down:

“I really did want to sacrifice Midian. I thought that would have been really cool to watch on TV, but they shut me down on that one. Said it was a little bit too extreme. I was like, man, but think of the ratings. Back then, pretty much everything that I pitched for that, we went with.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)